U.S. 52 culvert washed out

U.S. 52 was closed earlier March 1, after runoff from heavy rains washed out a drainage structure near the Whitewater River south of New Trenton.

The detour for heavy highway traffic follows I-74 and Ind. 1.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is working to restore the drainage structure and reopen this section of U.S. 52 as quickly as possible.

Permanent repairs will require restoring the drainage structure and backfilling the road base.

INDOT anticipates permanent repairs may take up to a few months.