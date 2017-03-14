Street upgrades approved

Two long-awaited street projects were approved at the Tuesday, March 7, Harrison City Council meeting.

New Haven Road will be upgraded between the corporation line and Edgewood in front of Parks of Whitewater. The project has been budgeted for $232,672.

Etta and Sycamore streets also have been slated for improvements at a cost of $627,212.

Direct questions to public works director Jim Leslie at jleslie@harrisonohio.gov, or call 513-367-2111.