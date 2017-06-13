State agencies partner to create commercial driver’s license with hearing exemption video

Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD), the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) and the Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) recently produced a video for deaf or individuals with hearing loss who are interested in obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) with a Hearing Exemption.

The video uses American Sign Language to communicate with those interested in learning more about the steps needed to obtain a CDL. The video can be viewed on the OOD and BMV websites at www.ood.ohio.gov and www.bmv.ohio.gov.

Last year, Ohio implemented a provision in federal law that allows individuals who are deaf or hearing impaired the opportunity to obtain a CDL with a hearing exemption. OOD, BMV and OCJS partnered to develop procedures for individuals who qualify for a hearing exemption waiver to train and test for a CDL.

“Individuals who are deaf or have hearing loss are excited about this opportunity and are looking forward to participating in this high paying in-demand occupation,” said OOD Executive Director Kevin Miller.

Since implementing the new CDL testing process, Ohio has received interest from individuals with hearing loss wanting to learn more about pursuing a CDL. Currently, 10 individuals have obtained a CDL with hearing exemption license.

“This video uses sign language to communicate the important message that obtaining a CDL is possible,” said BMV Registrar Don Petit. “The response is growing as word spreads about this employment option and we are pleased that it is being embraced.”

Office of Criminal Justice Services Executive Director Karhlton Moore said, “We are pleased to have this opportunity to spread economic opportunity to even more of our fellow citizens.”

The truck driving industry is an in-demand occupation supporting Ohio’s economy and will greatly benefit from a larger pool of qualified candidates. To find out more about an in-demand career in the trucking industry, visit OhioMeansJobs.com.

For more information or to view the video, visit www.ood.ohio.gov or www.bmv.ohio.gov.