Wildcat wrestlers turn in Classic performance

Harrison hosts the premier high school wrestling tournament in Ohio (state tournament included), and this year, the Wildcats kept the trophy for themselves.

Coach Chad Dennis’s team edged second-place Fairfield by a half point, 199 to 198.5. Defending champions Elder finished 31 points behind Harrison. Forty-nine teams participated in the tournament.

Four Wildcats won their weight class – Cameron Baird, 132 pounds; Jacob Bernhardt, 152 pounds; Brett McIntosh, 160 pounds, and Max Boyle, 195 pounds. McIntosh was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

