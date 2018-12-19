Coaches: Wildcats close to breaking through

The first victory was there, eight minutes away. Eight long minutes. Too long for the Harrison girls basketball team.

They had appeared to take Lakota East’s best shot in the third quarter of their Dec. 10 game at Harrison. The Thunderhawks, trailing 12-11 at halftime, quickly took a five-point lead on the three-point field goals early in the third quarter. Harrison responded with a 13-2 run and led 25-19 when the final quarter began.

Twenty minutes later, Harrison coach Troy Kinnett is behind a desk in a small office on the ground floor of the Harrison Activity Center, praising his team for its resilience, after Lakota East rallied with a 21-point fourth quarter for a 40-36 victory that left Harrison 0-4.

