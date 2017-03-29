Sports physicals available for area students

Dearborn County Hospital is joining with Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine to offer sports physicals for area high school, middle school and grade school students at a special event on Tuesday, April 4, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

R e g i s t r a t i o n for the event will take place in the main lobby of Dearborn County Hospital. Physicals will be performed upstairs in the conference area of the hospital.

Students receiving a physical will pass through numerous stations including height and weight; vision; blood pressure and heart rate; ear, nose and throat; and spine and extremities. Participants are requested to wear shorts to the event and each student athlete will be presented a free T-shirt.

The cost of the physical is $20 per individual with $10 for each student being donated back to the athletic department of the student’s respective school. Cash, major credit and debit cards, and personal checks made payable to Dearborn County Hospital will be accepted.

Sports physicals are open to all appropriate student athletes, regardless of school affiliation. Last year, more than 300 students from Southeastern Indiana received physicals at the event.

For additional information, please contact Dearborn County Hospital Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine at 812/537-8144 or 800/676-5572, ext. 8144.