Football coach will leave Harrison for Turpin

After six years and four playoff appearances some local football fans may have thought Harrison Wildcats football coach Kent McCullough had found a place where he could continue to prosper professionally and personally with his young family, but in the end it was not enough. McCullough accepted a coaching and teaching position at Turpin High School and his hiring was approved by the Forest Hills board of education on Feb. 27.

“A great opportunity presented itself,” said McCullough. “Turpin has high academic and athletic standards and it’s a great area to live. My wife’s family lives in the Lakota area and this feels more centrally located for us.”

McCullough replaces Rob Stoll as head football coach for the Spartans. Stoll spent 15 years at Turpin and last fall led his team to a perfect regular season record and the second round of the Ohio Division II Region 8 playoffs. He announced his retirement as a coach in late December.

Ironically, Turpin’s first-round playoff victory last fall came against Harrison with the Spartans winning by a score of 41-20. That loss was the 26th of McCullough’s career at Harrison. The Cats won 39 games over that time period, including a memorable win over Lima Senior in the first round of the 2014 playoffs.

McCullough admits leaving was a difficult decision. He said he met with some of next year’s seniors last week to discuss the possibility of a change. He met with the full team on Monday afternoon to tell them of his decision.

“My wife and I had a lot of conversations over whether this was the right move,” he said. “I wanted the seniors to know how much I appreciated their efforts. It was tough to tell the kids. They gave everything I asked of them.”

“Obviously, this is a big loss for Southwest (Local School District), but we will look to move forward with a new coach at the helm and build on the successes coach McCullough, his staff and our athletes have established during the last six years,” said John Hamstra, superintendent of the Southwest Local Schools. “We are extremely proud of the achievements under coach McCullough’s tenure.”

Harrison athletic director Mark Meibers agreed with Hamstra’s sentiments. “Kent has done an unbelievable job laying the foundation for our football program and building kids both academically and athletically. His dedication to Harrison will be missed. We wish him and his family the best of luck on the next step of his career.”

McCullough reported that Turpin will give him the opportunity to select his own staff and he will meet quickly with those from the school who have served under Stoll in the past.

As for his staff at Harrison, he explained it might be difficult for any of them to join him at Turpin. The school day ends at 2:15 p.m. for Turpin students and football practice must be over by 4:30 p.m. so the school’s soccer programs can use the turf field.

“It might be difficult for anyone from Harrison to get across town to practice,” he said. “It was a luxury at Harrison that we had our own practice facilities as well as the soccer teams.”

McCullough will work as an intervention specialist with special education students at Turpin, similar to his duties at Harrison. He will continue his teaching duties at Harrison until the end of this school year.

Harrison High School has set an aggressive timetable for finding a new coach. According to Meibers, interested candidates have until Tuesday, March 7, to apply for the coaching position. A teaching job also will be available. The district hopes to announce a replacement for McCullough at its March 16 board meeting.

As for McCullough’s new football duties, those begin immediately. The day after his appointment was announced, he was scheduled to meet with the returning Turpin players.

“I’m starting a new challenge,” he said.