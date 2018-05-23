Miss Poppy remains part of tradition

Following the Harrison Memorial Day Parade Monday, May 28, residents and others will gather at Glen Haven Cemetery to honor those who made the supreme sacrifice for their nation and freedom. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Broadway at Harrison Elementary and ends at Glen Haven with the memorial service.

For many generations, the service has included Miss Poppy representatives from various veterans’ organizations. Wearing poppies to honor America’s war dead is traditionally done on Memorial Day. The practice takes its origin from the poem In Flanders Fields, written in 1915 by John McCrae.

Whitney Lynn Horton

Harrison VFW Post 7570 Miss Buddy

Whitney Lynn Horton is 6 years old and is in kindergarten at St. Barnabas Catholic School in Indianapolis.

She loves school, gymnastics, soccer and basketball. Whitney is the great-granddaughter of World War II U.S. Navy Veteran Joseph F. Schuck and World War II U.S. Navy Veteran Edward C. Schuck.

She also is the great-granddaughter of Hazel Schuck, who is actively involved at the VFW Post No. 7570 in Harrison.

Whitney is honored and thankful for the opportunity to be Miss Buddy Poppy this year.

Trystyn Meyer

Yeager-Benson Memorial

Post No. 199 Miss Poppy

Trystyn A. Meyer is 6 years old, and attends Kindergarten at Monfort Heights Elementary. She has been a junior auxiliary member of Yeager-Benson Memorial Post No. 199 for six years.

Her parents are Heather M. Buxton and Terry A. Meyer, Jr. Grandparents are Al and Becky Buxton; Terry and Cheryl Meyer; and Diane Meyer and the late Mike Werning.