Free meals for kids offered this summer

Children 18 and younger can receive free, nutritious meals this summer at several locations in Hamilton County.

Three locations near Harrison:

•Sayler Park Community Center, 6720 Home City Ave.

•Groesbeck Public Library, 2994 West Galbraith Road in Colerain Township.

•Cheviot Elementary School, 4040 Harrison Ave.

The Sayler Park location is open Monday through Friday for breakfast and lunch. Breakfast is served from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch is served from noon to 12:30 p.m.

The Groesbeck Library is open Monday through Friday for lunch, from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The Cheviot school is open Monday through Friday for breakfast and lunch. Breakfast is served from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The free summer meal program is run through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For more information, or to find more locations visit fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks.