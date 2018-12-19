Economic development booming at home

Wed, 12/19/2018 - 8:54am
By: 
CINDY ABRAMS

There are many exciting things happening in Harrison! Here is the official activity report from our Economic Development Department.

■Hamilton County closed on a Revolving Loan Fund loan with Mitch and Gerilyn Jobe on December 3, 2018.

The $20,000 loan will help with an approximate $150,000 renovation of 419 Harrison Avenue into Mitch’s West Oak & Iron retail store and wood working shop in the lower part of the building.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Harrison%20PressID505/

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the The Harrison Press for the complete story.

The Harrison Press

Mailing address:
     Harrison Press,
     c/o Register Publications,
     126 W. High St.
     Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
Phone: 1-513-367-4582

 