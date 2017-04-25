West Harrison man charged with four felonies after destructive device with shrapnel detonates

Felony charges were filed Tuesday, April 18, in Dearborn Superior Court No. 1 against Bradley Back, West Harrison, Ind., and amended Tuesday, April 25, after a destructive device discharged in his yard.

Back is charged with possessing a destructive device, Level 2 felony, manufacturing or possessing a destructive device, a Level 5 felony, attempting to manufacture a destructive device, Level 5 felony, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony.

Fire and police were dispatched to Ledgestone Drive in West Harrison on Easter Sunday, April 16, about 1 p.m., after neighbors heard an explosion at Back’s residence, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn M. Deddens.

The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department and fire departments from Bright, Greendale and Harrison cleared the residence.

Safety personnel observed walls blown out over 5 inches from the destructive device detonating, said Deddens.

Indiana State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, from Evansville and Indianapolis, along with the state fire marshal arrived at the West Harrison address to assist in the investigation.

The ISP EOD Team, CSI from ISP, fire marshall, and Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department determined the device was a homemade explosive with shrapnel capabilities.

Back’s initial hearing was Wednesday, April 19. Bond was set at $250,000 cash and $500,000 surety.