Two-month old missing from Harrison

A baby boy was taken by his non-custodial parents late on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

At about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, the Harrison Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Hill Street for a report of a critical missing child, according to a HPD press release.

Two-month-old Cobain Reidmiller was taken by Kelly Schmid and Clint Reidmiller, who are Cobain's biological parents, but they do not have custody of him.

Cobain is white, with brown hair and brown eyes. Schmid and Reidmiller were last seen in a green Chevy S-10 truck.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's office, Schmid, 41, is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact HPD at 513-367-3715.