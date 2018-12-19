SW food drive collects 25,000 items for families

Students and staff at the Southwest Local School District were able to collect more than 25,000 food items to help families in need in the Harrison community.

As part of their annual Food and Clothing Drive, the district partners with other local organizations to help families have toys, clothes and food for Christmas.

Superintendent John Hamstra said the district tries to pick three community service outreach projects each year to help out people locally, statewide, and from far away.

