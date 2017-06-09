Stuff the bus to help hurricane victims

Southwest Local School District will host a Stuff the Bus campaign to collect donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Donations can be dropped off at any district school until Friday, Sept. 8. Community members can also drop off “stuff” at the bus in front of the Activity Center. A bus also will be located at the Friday, Sept. 8 football game.

Matthew 25 Ministries will collect all donations to take to Texas. Items wanted: non-perishable food, personal care items, cleaning supplies, paper products, baby and infant supplies, and first aid materials.

SLSD sponsored Stuff the Bus last fall to aid victims of the forest fires in Gatlinburg, Tenn.