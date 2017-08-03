Student organizes car show in memory of grandpa

Among the many thousands of young students at area high schools, playing sports, studying for exams, and preparing for college or the work force, one high school student is planning to host a Tri-State car show to help find a cure for ALS.

Logan Lawrence, 17, Lawrenceburg, is a junior at Lawrenceburg High School and plays for the Tigers varsity basketball team, baseball team, and is this year’s junior class president.

Logan holds a 4.28 GPA and plans to study biomedical engineering at University of Cincinnati, Purdue University or possibly Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

It’s all in honor and memory of his late grandfather, Carlos Lawrence, and to raise awareness and funding for the thousands of individuals diagnosed with ALS.

“My grandpa meant a lot to me and to our whole family, and now I want to honor him and help others diagnosed with ALS through proceeds from this car show,” said Logan Lawrence.

ALS is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease that affects the motor nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The average life expectancy when faced with this 100 percent fatal disease is just 2 to 5 years.

There is no known cure and only one known drug to slow the progression of the disease, Riluzole, the only drug approved by the FDA.

In the 1990s, Carlos Lawrence and son, Mike Lawrence, Logan’s father, were co-owners of W & M Enterprises, Inc., a supplier for shipping containers for DHL.

The business was first located in Hebron, Ky., but expanded to include custom made trailers for consumers and the decision was made to relocate to Lawrenceburg in 1997.

Carlos continued to work side by side with his family and coworkers, enjoying the day to day duties of running a business. Carlos loved his work and he also loved cars.

On Saturdays, Carlos and grandson, Logan had a passion for viewing classic cars and often set out to attend area car shows. The two were also spectators at the Edgewater Race Park in Cleves, where Logan, a third generation racer, still races NHRA, just as an added hobby.

In 2008, when Logan was just 8 years old, everything changed. It was evident that Carlos was experiencing startling health concerns. He was having difficulty sleeping and even breathing.

After the diagnosis, Carlos gradually lost his ability to speak and experienced trouble walking.

“It was hard watching my grandpa become so frustrated trying to perform simple tasks,” said Logan.

Carlos died in 2009. He was 67.

With the support of Lawrence Motor Sports, Keen Parts, Randy and Shirley Crouch, family and friends, even his girlfriend, Emma Pennington, Logan is off and running with coordinating the “Cruising to a Cure” for ALS car show.

Logan already has secured many sponsors for the trophies.

“I hope to have over 250 classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles entered for the show,” he said

The show is Sunday, May 7.

Registration on the day of the show is from 9 a.m. to noon with awards announced at 4 p.m.

If interested in entering a classic car for the “Cruising to a Cure for ALS” car show, early registration is now through April 15, with a chance to win $300, drawn from the first 100 pre-registration entries.

Logan thanks the entire community and surrounding areas for the overwhelming support and sponsorships to make this day happen.

Logan Lawrence can be reached for sponsorship and additional car show information at 1-513-532-7261, email at logan352law@ gmail.com, or through the “Cruisin To A Cure” for ALS Facebook page. Donations for ALS are greatly appreciated.

Contributions can be mailed to Cruisin to a Cure for ALS, c/o Friendship State Bank, P.O. Box 357, Friendship, IN 47021.

For more information about ALS and support and resources for individuals and families, visit www.alsa.org.