Skally’s picks Harrison for new factory

What Dearborn County failed to get into the oven has landed in neighboring Harrison in the form of Skally’s Old World Bakery with the potential to create more than 200 jobs within three years.

The famous Cincinnati bagel maker will build a new factory in the Harrison Township/City of Harrison Joint Economic Development District off Kilby Road to increase production from 25,000 to 75,000 bagels an hour.

The company will kick off the venture this spring with a $40 million first phase that will feature a 345,000-square-foot bakery and 58,000-square-foot freezer.

The bakery initially will create 40 production jobs, and the freezer will bring 10 more, but the company in the first phase alone could employ up to 200 within one to three years, according to Harrison Economic Development Director Shannon Hamons.

Skally’s Old World Bakery revealed plans in 2015 to build a large bakery near the Interstate 74 exit in West Harrison, Dearborn County. Earlier this year, however, the company and county could not come to terms and Skally’s suddenly pulled out.

Skally’s was set to invest $40 million in Dearborn to construct and equip a 350,000-square-foot facility that would house a bread production line serving 40 states, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Harrison discussions with Skally’s began several months ago as Hamons, Mayor Bill Neyer, Harrison Township Trustee President Tom Losekamp, and City Public Works Director Jim Leslie met with co-founder Drew Skally to discuss JEDD utilities and roadways.

Skally’s had been looking at other Harrison sites, said Neyer.

Jeff Eichhorn, who represents the Schueler Group-led landowners, also was present at the meetings.

Subsequent meetings with company engineers encouraged the company to make an initial commitment to the Harrison site. Skally’s closed on the land purchase with the Schueler Group Monday, Nov. 13.

“I’m very excited,” said Neyer. “This is an example of the community coming together, and working to improve the value of the community. It’s an all around win.”

The mayor stressed the city has had great success working with family-owned businesses, and said Skally’s long-term commitment is best for the company, the city and township.

Founded in 1977, Skally’s has nowhere to grow at its Cincy location, but the 95-acre Harrison site, between Southwest Parkway and Kilby Road, is large enough for an additional 800,000 square feet of future production, warehouse and office space.

Income taxes will be split evenly between the city and county, based on the JEDD agreement. Property taxes will go to the township only, said Neyer.