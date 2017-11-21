Roger Ford clients get sound advice on managing investments from Sterling Capital Management

On October 19, 2017, Roger Ford, Founder, Wealth Advisor and Chief Executive Officer of Conservative Financial Solutions, LLC, in Harrison, recently hosted Tim Sargent, director for Sterling Capital Management. More than 200 clients and guests gathered at the Lawrenceburg Event Center in October.

Sterling Capital Management is a group of more than 130 seasoned investment and client service professionals who manage more than $54 billion.

Founded in 1970, and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Sterling Capital provides investment management services to a diverse group of clients including mutual funds, corporate, public, healthcare, endowment and foundation, insurance, high-net worth and other managed investment pools.

“Knowledge and communication are key to successful wealth strategies. I want my clients and guests to have the opportunity to hear from financial professionals first hand. This is an annual event and it is a pleasure bringing national investing groups to the Tri-state area,” said Ford.

The forum provided Conservative Financial Solutions clients, guests, and monthly readers of his column in The Harrison Press a unique opportunity to meet Sargent and the CFS wealth advisors.

Conservative Financial Solutions, LLC, began working with Sterling Capital Management in 2017, bringing professional wealth management to retirees and pre-retirees in the Tri-State.