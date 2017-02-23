Protesters chant outside while Chabot spoke at Chamber breakfast

There were no outbursts. No one was arrested. You could call it an orderly protest along a county road.

About 30 protesters stood on both sides of Lawrenceburg Road Thursday morning, Feb. 23, as Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot spoke inside the VFW Duwel Post 7570 Hall.

Using a variety of chants, the protesters could not be heard inside the hall as about 50 attended a breakfast put on by the Greater Harrison Chamber of Commerce.

Many protesters were holding signs on several topics including health care, climate change, and town halls. But all seemed to want to talk with Chabot.

Samantha Powell, Harrison, was there to be heard on the repeal of the Affordable Care Act or Obama Care.

“I work in health care and there are families who depends on Medicare expansion,” said Powell.

“I work in a community hospital (Dearborn County Hospital), and the hospital was in the hole millions of dollars before the expansion … mostly because of uncompensated care.”

Susan Brogden, Harrison, came to protest with two of her friends. She was there for her main concern, the ACA.

“We have to preserve it because everyone in America should have health care,” she said.

Brogden also wants to hear from Chabot.

“I have called, emailed and hard copied and he has not responded,” she said. “His office staff responded and were very courteous, but I have gotten no answers on anything from the congressman.”

Joyce Smith, Colerain Township, said she was asking for a conversation with the congressman. “Isn’t that what democracy is all about?”

Jackie Lemmink, also from Colerain Township, was concerned about climate change. She has two teenagers who like the outdoors.

“We used to be the leader in clean energy.” she said, “Now, Germany is taking the forward step.”

Some of the chants ringing out along the state line:

• Hey Steve, we want to talk.

• Health care is a human right.

• We want a town hall.

• Show us what democracy looks like. This is what democracy looks like.

Watching the protesters throughout the two-hour standoff were four Hamilton County sheriff deputies and members of the VFW post. Their job, at least this day, was to mostly stand and watch.

Before Chabot arrived, and before the breakfast began, members of the chamber brought doughnuts out to pass among the protesters.

The only hiccup in the protest came when a truck tried to pull up to fill up his water tank on the property. Several protesters had parked near the structure. Turns out, one of two cars blocking the spigot was a media member’s car.

Also at the VFW was Chabot’s opponent in the last election, Michelle Young, who before the breakfast mingled with the protesters and others outside, but went inside to hear Chabot talk.

It was not clear whether any of the protesters saw the congressman. He arrived in a small red car, and entered through the back of the building.

When it was over, there were only about 15 protesters left. Some left early saying they had to go to work. Chabot went out the same door, leaving in a truck.