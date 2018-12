Freezing rain caused power outages and downed trees on the Thursday, Nov. 15. The Harrison Streets Department cleaned up downed trees along several streets including Ridgeview Drive and Winding Way Drive. Duke Energy reported more than 200,000 outages in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky following ice storm.

