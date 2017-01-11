Police investigate pharmacy robbery

Two men with guns robbed Harrison Village Pharmacy on Wednesday, Nov. 1 around 9:10 a.m. The men are both described as black men in their twenties.

They entered in the front with guns and forced the three employees into the back phramacy area. The two men then took Xanax, Ritalin, and Oxycodin, said Detective Terry Lowry of the Harrison Police Department. This all happened in under four minutes.

One was around 6'4" with a darker complexion wearing a Chicago Blackhawks hoodie. The other was around 5'10" with a lighter complexion, wearing red True Religion clothing. They were last seen on State street driving what looked like a newer model black Chevy Impala with Indiana tags.