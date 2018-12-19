Police: drug dealer’s client shoots him dead

Wed, 12/19/2018 - 9:01am
By: 
Sydney Murray

A man is dead after being shot in a home early Wednesday, Dec. 12, in Whitewater Township.

At about 12:52 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5100 block of Ohio 128 for a report of an intruder that had been shot by the homeowner, later identified as 38-yearold John Heard, according to a HCSO press release.

When deputies arrived, they found 26-yearold Andrew Naegele, of Butler County, Ohio, in the living room of the home.

 

