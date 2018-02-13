Law clarifies sales tax on oil, gas

The Ohio House of Representatives has passed legislation clarifying when sales tax can be collected within the oil and gas industry. House Bill 430 clarifies and narrows the scope of already existing exemptions, said Rep. Louis W. Blessing III, R-Colerain.

As currently written, the intention of Ohio law is to exempt items used in exploration of oil and gas from sales tax collection. The policy is consistent with other business ventures, particularly where sales tax is assessed and collected at the final point of sale, not before, he said.

The Ohio Department of Taxation recently began collecting sales tax at various points of oil and gas production contrary to the current law. For that reason, House Bill 430 removes the qualification that items must be in “direct” use in the production of oil or gas and clarifies what constitutes “production” as it applies to sales tax, said Blessing.

“As chairman of the Government Accountability and Oversight Committee, I was happy to help this smart piece of legislation move to the House floor. It eliminates confusion and undue hardships on a key Ohio industry,” he said.

HB 430 helps prevent these excess and burdensome taxes from leading to the closure of many “mom and pop” small business drillers, said Blessing.

The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Tim Schaffer, R-Lancaster, passed the Ohio House with bipartisan support and will now go to the Ohio Senate for further consideration.