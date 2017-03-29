K of C honors school resource officer

The Harrison Council No. 2633 Knights of Columbus have honored Harrison Police officer Jennifer Coyle for her outstanding performance as the school resource officer for Southwest Local Schools.

Coyle, in her 21st year of law enforcement as a Harrison police officer, began her law enforcement career in 1995 with the Xavier University Campus Police. She is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice.

On Jan. 22, 1996, Mayor Ham Rolfes swore her in as a Harrison police officer, the second female police officer hired in the 167 years of the department.

“During her career, officer Coyle has received dozens of letters of appreciation and commendations. She received the 2005 American Legion J.B. Yeager Post 199 Law Officer of the Year Award, and her departmental awards include: Line of Duty Injury Award, Exemplary Conduct Award, Exemplary Service Award, 9/11 Service Award, Blue Knight Officer of the Year Award, HPD 20 Year Service Medal and numerous Perfect Attendance Awards,” said Chief Chuck Lindsey in his nomination letter.

The Harrison Police Department entered into an agreement in 1998 with the Southwest Local School District to create a partnership and a position of full-time school resource officer.

“Several officers have served in that capacity, but none have served with the compassion and determination that Officer Coyle has shown,” said Lindsey.

Since 2008, Coyle has served as the SRO for the Harrison Junior and Senior High Schools.

She demonstrated the willingness to work long hours and was quickly accepted by the student body, teachers, administrators and counselors as one who could mentor, advise, assist or arrest when needed, said Lindsey.

“She is a huge resource to uniformed patrol officers and our criminal investigations section in the investigation and solution of juvenile crime in our community. Officer Coyle is known not only as a police officer but also as a friend and person in authority who will go the extra mile to help,” he said.

She becomes an adviser, parent, friend and a law enforcement officer when dictated by the situation. Each day, students come to her for help and she always takes the time to assist them. “She becomes the light at the end of the tunnel for many of those students in need,” said Lindsey.

Coyle has established a bond between her, the students, and school staff that no officer serving in her capacity had achieved. Her dedication, professionalism, and compassion demonstrated daily in the outstanding performance of her duties is noteworthy and commendable, said Lindsey.