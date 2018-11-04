JTM recalls pulled beef barbecue

J.T.M. Provisions, Co., Harrison, is recalling about 14,525 pounds of fully cooked not shelf stable pulled barbecued beef products that may be contaminated with rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The pulled barbecued beef products were produced on Sep. 23. The following products are subject to recall:

•14-oz. sealed plastic tray covered with a paper sleeve containing pulled (shredded) barbecued beef labeled “Bar-B-Q Sauce With Pulled Beef” with Julian pack date 17266 printed on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1917” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

The problem was discovered after the company received two consumer complaints regarding extraneous material contamination.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned some meat may be frozen and in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase

