The Harrison Civil Air Patrol will honor veterans by placing wreaths upon their graves at Glen Haven Cemetery, Harrison, during a ceremony starting at 11 a.m Saturday, Dec. 16.

Sponsored by local citizens and organizations through the Wreaths Across America program, the wreaths will commemorate veterans who served in the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, and those missing in action, said Maj. Joe Montag, HCAP commander.

Wreaths Across America also will donate wreaths, he said.

Wreaths Across America was started several years after the owner of the Vennont Wreath Company had been donating wreaths for Arlington National Cemetery. The program grew from the initial 1,000 wreaths placed at Arlington to more than 900,000 wreaths, including every grave at Arlington, and 1,100 cemeteries throughout the nation and beyond, he said.

“We are honored to take part in the Wreaths Across America program again this year. The individuals upon whose graves the wreaths are placed have earned far more by their service than these wreaths. The wreaths are only a token of the respect earned.”

Veterans and community members are encouraged to attend the Harrison ceremony, said Montag, adding ceremonies will take place at the same time at hundreds of sites around the country.

HCAP members are the local representatives of the National Civil Air Patrol, the volunteer, civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force. The NCAP is chartered by Congress to perform emergency services, to provide aerospace education, and to sponsor the cadet program.

As part of its emergency services mission, the trained NCAP volunteers conduct 85 percent of the Air Force’s search and rescue operations in the continental United States, said Montag.

They also provide emergency disaster relief in conjunction with other relief organizations. The aerospace education mission fosters civil aviation in local communities through adult and youth aerospace education programs.

“The Harrison Civil Air Patrol maintains especially strong support of the third mission, the cadet program. The cadet program consists of young women and men of good character, who are 12 or older and are US citizens or legal residents,” said Montag.

Cadets participate in leadership and aerospace training, and search and rescue and emergency services missions. They progress from airman ranks to sergeant to officer ranks, with the possibility of earning the cadet colonel rank, he said.

The squadron meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Harrison Airport. Guests are welcome and encouraged to ask about the history and ongoing mission of the NCAP, formed Dec. 1, 1941.