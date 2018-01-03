Freddy's hosts fundraiser for Red Cross

A fundraiser to benefit the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region Red Cross will be held Saturday, March 3, at the seven Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers locations in the Cincinnati and Dayton areas. Twenty percent of all sales from 3 p.m.to 9 p.m. will be donated back to the organization. A list of participating locations can be found here: https://freddysusa.com/locations/?state=oh.