Firefighter’s career cut short by dementia; chums plan benefit

Harrison Fire Department Deputy Chief Greg Chetwood has given his entire adult life to serving his country and serving the Harrison community.

In November, 56-year-old Greg was diagnosed with ALS and frontotemporal dementia, and his fellow firefighters are organizing a bowling benefit so the community will have the chance to give him something back.

Greg started working at the fire department in the late 1980s, and full time in 2000.

