County offers three composting seminars

As gardeners roll up their sleeves for spring, the Hamilton County Recycling and Solid Waste District presents its Get the Dirt on Backyard Composting seminars. The evening seminars teach residents how to compost and how it creates better soil in their gardens.

Participants learn how to balance a compost bin, what materials are compostable, and how to overcome any composting challenges.

Hamilton County residents will receive a free kitchen collector, a “Simple Guide to Composting in Your Backyard” booklet, and an “I love Compost” magnet at the end of the program.

There are four opportunities for residents to attend the free seminars that start at 7 p.m.:

•Tuesday, April 17, at the Dunham Recreation Center in Westwood

•Tuesday, May 1, at LeBlond Recreation Center in Columbia-Tusculum

•Thursday, May 10, at the Francis R. Healy Community Center in Deer Park’s Chamberlain Park

Advance registration is required at HamiltonCountyRecycles.org, or by calling 513- 946-7766.

Recycle please

Thousands of residents soon will enjoy local church festivals, outdoor concerts, and art shows, as well as runs and walks for charities. These events present a terrific opportunity for Hamilton County residents to recycle.

The Hamilton County Recycling and Solid Waste District loans free public recycling containers to event organizers. The containers are designed specifically for event recycling.

They are highly visible and easily recognizable as a recycling container. Containers allow event-goers to recycle bottles and cans.

Event organizers are responsible for recycling the material collected by either working with their waste hauler to provide an on-site recycling dumpster or taking their collected recyclables to one of the free recycling drop-offs in Hamilton County.

Recycling containers may be requested by completing an online form. Containers are available first-come, first-served.

Call Cher Mohring at 513-946-7737 for more information.

Yard trimmings

The Hamilton County Recycling and Solid Waste District’s free residential yard trimming drop-off sites are open Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Nov. 19.

West: Rumpke Sanitary Landfill, 3800 Struble Road; Kuliga Park, 6717 Bridgetown Road, Green Township.



Guidelines

·Landscapers and commercial establishments are NOT eligible to participate in this program.

·Hamilton County residents only; please bring proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill.

·No large trailers or trucks larger than pickups.

·Cut brush and tree branches into lengths of four feet or less; must not exceed one foot in diameter.

·Bundle brush and tree branches with a material such as twine; must not be heavier than 50 pounds.

·Bring yard trimmings to the locations in containers or bags - brown paper bags preferred.

·Containers and plastic bags will be returned.

·No pallets, boards, nails, fence or wire accepted.

·No bricks, stones or soil accepted.

·All children must stay inside vehicles.

·Discarding of yard trimmings outside of program hours is prohibited.

For more information, call 513-946-7766, or visit HamiltonCountyRecycles.org.