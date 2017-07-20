Company awarded after huge leap in domestic growth

In the last three years, Cincinnati Crane and Hoist, Crosby Township, has seen domestic growth of more than 400 percent.

That success led to a visit from Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Friday, July 14, who presented the veteran-owned business with the U.S. Department of Commerce Export Achievement Award. The award is given to U.S companies that have benefited from the export assistance services of the Department of Commerce’s Commercial Service.

“Cincinnati Crane and Hoist is an American success story. It started out as a small business, and now it’s global. After meeting (owner) Tony (Strobl) and his employees here today, it’s easy to see why. This veteran-owned business embodies the kind of Ohio work ethic that makes our state one of the best places in the world for manufacturing,” said Portman.

According to the Cincinnati Crane & Hoist Facebook page, company representatives consider receiving the award and Portman’s visit “a great honor.” “Great to have our senator from Ohio who really understands how small businesses work and how we need to continue to progress to support manufacturing jobs, the Backbone of America! What an unbelievable experience! Cincinnati Crane is committed to continuing its Export efforts and will strive for further global exposure in the coming years!”

Cincinnati Crane offers complete turn key crane systems, engineered overhead cranes, jib cranes, and complete crane runway systems. They also offer a full line of crane parts, below the hook attachments, manual products, OSHA Required Periodic & Annual Inspections, load testing, preventative maintenance programs, breakdown troubleshooting and repairs, and operator training.

In 2015, Cincinnati Crane and Hoist was named a Fast 55 finalist by Cincinnati Business Courier. The Fast 55 ranks Cincinnati’s fastest growing companies.

Meanwhile, Portman also discussed his ENFORCE Act and the Leveling the Playing Field Act, legislation that he said is paying dividends for Ohio’s manufacturers and steel workers.

Portman’s ENFORCE Act is part of his effort to help protect jobs in Ohio by helping stop foreign producers from evading customs. The Leveling the Playing Field Act is a bipartisan act sponsored by Portman and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2015. This act is to help give U.S. industries tools to fight against unfair trade practices.

“I’m proud to have passed legislation—like the Leveling the Playing Field Act and the ENFORCE Act—that is already making a difference for workers like the ones I met today. I will continue to do my part at the federal level to make sure that Washington helps, not hurts, the growth of these business,” said Portman.