Christmas is on its way

More than 40 organizations participated in the Harrison Christmas Parade, with many going along with the “Christmas Vacation” theme by dressing up themselves, their floats, or their cars.

Many of the people who came downtown to watch the parade stayed to walk around shops, sample some chili from the chili cook-off, and watch the Christmas tree lighting.

As director of the Harrison Recreation Commission, Kim Sovern is tasked with organizing the Christmas celebration, as well as many other events throughout the year, and the Christmas celebration was her last event for her first year as director.

