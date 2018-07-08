Benefit planned for critically injured man

On July 16, 31-year-old Gordon McIntosh lost control of his vehicle on North Dearborn Road, was ejected from his truck through the driver’s side window, and went over the guardrail.

He was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

McIntosh has made strides in his recovery in the past few weeks, but the family is still in need of help. McIntosh was self-employed and won’t be able to work any time soon.

So, family and friends have organized a benefit and ride for Sunday, Aug. 19, at Borderline Bar and Grill in West Harrison.

McIntosh is a father to three, including Cadence, Colton, and his youngest child, Myla, who is only 2 years old.

Myla’s mother, Rachel Hundley, said she and Gordon have been together for more than four years, and they originally met at Borderline.

“He’s a hard worker, he has a big heart, he is a good dad,” Hundley said.

She said he’s a “manly man” who loves motorcycles, fishing, and hunting.

McIntosh’s cousin, Samantha Cox, said he has a great personality and always leaves an event with new friends.

“He’s vivacious, he’s fun-loving, he lights up a room. … He is just, like, so full of life and he has the drive for experiences,” Cox said. “Materialistic things don’t really matter.”

The wreck left McIntosh with many injuries, including a spinal fracture, shattered shoulder blade, a collapsed lung, and broken ribs. Hundley said McIntosh wasn’t moving at all right after the accident.

But, over the past three weeks, he has continued to make progress.

“When I was getting ready to leave yesterday, when I was rubbing my nose on his nose, he actually kissed me,” Hundley said.

He has begun to listen to commands and respond more to people around him.

“It’s just little things like that ... never thought you would look forward to someone just squeezing your hand,” Hundley said.

Hundley said this has been the hardest thing she has ever had to deal with.

“I keep saying that it doesn’t feel real, but it’s like the realest thing I’ve ever been through,” Hundley said.

She said many people in the community have been helping, including cooking meals for her and her daughter.

“There’s been so many people, like, reaching out,” Hundley said. “It’s insane, it’s very overwhelming.”

The benefit will begin with a motorcycle ride. The bikers will meet at Borderline at 11 a.m. and the actual ride will begin at noon.

Riders pay $10 for a single rider and $15 for double riders.

The benefit will follow the ride and will be at Borderline from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is a $10 cover charge, which includes food and entertainment.

The event will feature an hourly split-the-pot, a basket raffle, and a cornhole tournament.

Cox said so far they have at least 30 baskets for the raffle, and about 50 bikers participating in the ride.

Live music will be provided by Black Coal Water, Biggin & Josh, Nathan Jenkins, Carey Hundley, and Amy Sailor.

Although the benefit surrounds a sad situation, Hundley said she wants McIntosh to know people are behind him.

“Let’s celebrate him surviving,” Hundley said.

Although she doesn’t know what the future holds, she said she’s appreciative of the town she calls home.

“We do live in an awesome community. … I don’t think people understand how much it means to a family going through hell,” Hundley said.