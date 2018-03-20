American Family Insurance agent earns top honor for customer service

Doris Gibbons, an American Family Insurance agent in Harrison, has been recognized for providing outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.

“Providing our valued customers with an exceptional service experience is at the heart of everything we do,” said Ann Hamilton, American Family Insurance customer experience vice president.

“As recipients of the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification, this select group of agents has earned the highest praise from our customers for consistently providing the outstanding service our customers expect, and deserve.”

The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the company’s American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.

The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers’ overall experience with their current American Family agent.

Gibbons has been an agent for American Family since February 2004.

Her office is at 10548 Harrison Ave Suite 300, Harrison, OH 45030.

