All Southwest schools earn Clean Kitchen Award from county

All six of Southwest Local schools have earned the “Clean Kitchen” award from the Hamilton County Public Health Department.

The facilities “have demonstrated over the past two years that sound public health knowledge and sanitation principles in the operation of the facility” over the past two years.

“We are proud of the effort and dedication shown by our kitchen staff and that their hard work and professionalism is being recognized through these awards,” said Food Services Director Bonnie Berkemeyer.

Each Southwest Local School is considered separately for the award, a reflection that every one of the six schools have earned this designation, she said.

To achieve the Clean Kitchen award, the facility must: have three or less violations in the previous two years; have no critical or repeat violations in the previous two years; at least two staff members have a valid Level 1 Food Handler Certificate or at least one staff member has a current ServSafe Certificate.

“We know that, for many of our students, the school lunch is a time to reinforce nutrition and healthy eating,” said Berkemeyer.

“Our goal is to support learning by promoting healthy habits for lifelong nutrition and fitness practices.”

All meals, foods and beverages served at SLSD schools meet state and federal requirements which are based on the USDA Dietary Guidelines.

Students have access to a variety of affordable and appealing foods that meet their health and nutrition needs.

For more information about Southwest’s Food Services, visit the district Food Service website.