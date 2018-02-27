22-Year old body found in Harrison field

The body of a 22-year-old male was found in the field across from the Harrison Kroger on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Harrison Police and Fire Departments responded to a call concerning a subject laying in the field around 7:20 a.m. on Feb. 27. When the departments arrived they found the deceased. The police didn't see any signs of trauma or foulplay. The name has yet to be released and the family is being notified.

Hamilton County Coroner's office is running an autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.