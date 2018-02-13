14,000 deer checked during 2-day season

Ohio’s hunters checked 14,115 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s 2017 two-day deer-gun hunting season in December, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

During 2016 over the two-day December deer-gun season, hunters faced less than ideal conditions and harvested 9,228 deer.

In Hamilton County, 55 were bagged compared to 29 in 2016.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife remains committed to properly managing Ohio’s deer populations.

The goal of Ohio’s Deer Management Program is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities, while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.

Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries.

Hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio through the sale of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Hunting in America: An Economic Force for Conservation publication.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.