Volleyball teams host fundraiser to battle breast cancer

Harrison Volleyball teams are hosting a Dig Pink rally at their Wednesday, Oct. 4 matches against rivals East Central.

Dig Pink is a fundraiser set up by Side-out Foundation to help raise money for research targeting Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. This is the first year Harrison Volleyball will be holding a Dig Pink rally.

“In the past we have done Volley for the Cure through the Susan G. Komen foundation, but this year we decided to switch to Dig Pink because of where the research funds go to. Stage 4 research only gets 2 percent of research money,” said Maria Muller, Harrison’s Dig Pink committee chair.

Muller found out about Side-out last year while at a national volleyball event in Orlando with her daughter. She researched more about the program after they got home. Dig

Pink was then brought to the committee of parent volunteers as an alternative to Volley for the Cure.

“Dig Pink rally and Side-out is the only charity that uses the teamwork of volleyball to beat the cancer. Side-out is volleyball and they work with the volleyball community…

We thought Dig Pink had a little more because it was for the volleyball community,” said Mueller.

The rally has been a work in progress since August with a lot of opportunities for the community and the volleyball teams to get involved.

The rally features basket raffles donated by area businesses, split the pot, a bake sale, and a miracle minute.

During that one-minute buckets will be passed around the crowd and they are asked to give as much as they can in that one minute. The goal of the committee is to raise $2,000 throughout the evening.

Before the varsity match survivor’s moment will be held where those who have survived breast cancer are recognized.

“It is a fun night and the girls get to be a part of something outside of the game. They help with making the banners and the posters. They took the letters to local businesses and it isn’t just the committee doing this, but it is the players as well. We want it to be bigger then just the game,” said Mueller.

To bring the team and the crowd together as one, the team will be wearing their pink uniforms instead of the regular black while the crowd is encouraged to buy a just cure-it t-shirt that will be on sale for $10 during lunch hours leading up to the game, along with the homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 29. It is possible to get into the Dig Pink rally and the matches for free with the just cure-it shirt