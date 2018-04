Harrison Recreation Commission’s Summer Fun is Tuesday, June 12, through Thursday, July 26.

Sign-ups will be held Saturday April 21, from 10 a.m. to noon and Tuesday, April 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Harrison Community Center, 300 George Street, room 110, Harrison.

Registration fee is $20, and pre-registration is required, said Harrison Recreation Director Kim Sovern.