Painting I-74 overpasses will close Stout Road

An Indiana Department of Transportation bridge painting project will close Stout Road next week where it underpasses Interstate 74 in Dearborn County near Harrison.

Painting operations at the I-74 twin structures- located two miles east of U.S.

Highway 52, north of West Harrison- was scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Motorists are advised to detour around the Stout Road closure via Kocher Road, Johnson Fork Road and Old U.S. 52.

INDOT officials anticipate work at the I-74 eastbound and westbound bridges could be completed within two weeks.

Civil Coatings and Construction is the state’s contractor for this $876,144 six -bridge painting project which includes the St. Peters Road structure over I-74 located 3.27 miles east of U.S. 52.