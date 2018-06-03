Paint Your Way Through Candyland April 20, 21, 22, at the Greater Cincinnati Decorative Artists annual paint retreat at the Higher Ground Conference Center in West Harrison. Registration fee is $85.

The retreat committee has details covered for a weekend of painting, fun, relaxation, making new friends and rekindling old friendships. Classes are in oils, water colors, acrylics and colored pencils at all artist skill levels.

Meals and classroom refreshments are included with the lodging fee. Delicious meals are prepared by the staff of Higher Ground. To complete the weekend retreat is a banquet dinner on Saturday, April 21, with an evening of entertainment and gift baskets raffle.

Should you have retreat questions or have a brochure request with paint class information and registration form, contact Sandie Tieman at sandietieman@gmail.com.