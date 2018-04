New Alsace Conservation Club will serve up a sausage and pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 8, at the North Dearborn American Legion, New Alsace.

Biscuits and gravy, sausage, pancakes, home fries, ham, coffee, juice, fruit and eggs to order. Cost $9 adults, $4 children under 10 and free for kids under 3.