Mammography mobile will visit Harrison

The Mercy Health Mobile Mammography will visit Harrison Internal Medicine, 10541 Harrison Ave., Friday, March 9, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program, which has two mobile units, offers screening mammograms in 15 minutes. Since January 2013, the newest mobile unit has offered 3D imaging, known as breast tomosynthesis, that can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early.

If you are uninsured or underinsured, financial need-based assistance programs are available. Call 513-686-3300 for more information.

Make an appointment by calling 513-686-3300 or 1-855-746-5123. Walk-ins are welcome. If your business or organization wants Mercy Health Mobile Mammography to visit, call 513-686-3303.

