Historic bridge hearing at EC next week

The Indiana Department of Transportation will conduct a public hearing Tuesday, Jan. 9, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the East Central High School Cafeteria on the proposed Ind. 46 historic bridge rehabilitation over the East Fork of Tanners Creek near Ind. 1 in Dearborn County.

The hearing offers all interested persons an opportunity to comment on the draft environmental document and preliminary design plans. Enter the school, 1 Trojan Place, St. Leon, at door 15.

The three-span reinforced concrete arch bridge, constructed by the Indiana State Highway Commission in 1937, has been determined as eligible in the National Register of Historic

Places for its engineering significance.

The bridge is designated “Select” in the Indiana Historic Bridge Inventory, which means it is an excellent example for its type and most suitable for preservation. INDOT proposes to repair and restore the bridge for continued two-way use.

The proposed work includes removal, widening, and reconstruction of the bridge deck, coping, and railing.

Concrete patching at the coping and piers is planned, as is installing new fill material in the spandrel walls and arch rings along with patching. Seal concrete surfaces, replacing riprap at abutments and piers, and approach work, including new guardrails, also are proposed.

The rehabilitation would extend the service life of the bridge to 40 years.

Meanwhile, temporary disruption of emergency services and school bus routes may occur but officials will be notified before construction that would block or limit access, according to INDOT.

The detour route will use Ind. 101, Interstate 74, and Ind. 1. Access to all properties, including Trackville Road and Legion Road, will be maintained during construction. The bridge will be closed for about nine months.

The hearing will allow formal statements to be recorded as part of the official transcript. Tentative timetables for right-of-way acquisition and construction will be discussed during the formal presentation.

INDOT representatives will address specific questions before and after the formal hearing. General conversations are not considered part of the official record.

All verbal statements recorded during the public hearing and all written comments collected before, during and for a period of two weeks after the hearing date, will be evaluated and addressed in the final environmental document.

Written comments may be submitted before the public hearing and within the comment period to INDOT Public Hearings, IGCN Room N642, 100 North Senate Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Preliminary design plans can be viewed at the North Dearborn Branch Library, 25969 Dole Road.

If weather results in hazardous driving conditions, the meeting will be rescheduled to Tuesday, Jan. 16. Contact INDOT at 317-232-6601 to learn if the meeting will be held.

With advance notice, INDOT can provide accommodation for persons with disabilities such as interpreters, signers, readers, or large print. Contact Rickie Clark, Office of Public Involvement, at 317-232-6601, or email rclark@indot.in.gov.