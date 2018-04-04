Highpoint Health hosts April 14 Health-a-Fair at Miami Center

Highpoint Health will present its annual wellness event, Health-A-Fair at the Miami Center in Cleves Saturday, April 14, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The health fair, which will take place adjacent to the public library at 8 N. Miami Ave., will offer a variety of informational exhibits and health screenings for those 18 and older.

Three optional blood screenings, the Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), blood chemistry analysis, and prostate specific antigen (PSA), will be available.

The Hemoglobin A1c, which is new to the Health-A-Fair this year, is used to measure the average level of glucose in the blood over an eight- to 12-week period. It is commonly used to aid in the management of known diabetic patients.

Recently, it has become useful as a tool to help diagnose pre-diabetes. Diagnosis of pre-diabetes with appropriate lifestyle and dietary changes may reduce the likelihood of full blown diabetes developing. The fee for this screening is $30.

A blood chemistry analysis, including an HDL/LDL cholesterol ratio, is also being offered. The fee for this screening is $30.

For the most accurate results, a 12-hour fast immediately before the blood chemistry analysis is recommended.

Fasting for Health-A-Fair purposes usually is described as nothing to eat or drink except black coffee, plain tea, water and necessary medications.

People with diabetes or under a health professional’s care should consult their physician/nurse practitioner before fasting.

Individuals who require food or beverages other than water to be taken with their medications during the fasting period also should consult their healthcare provider.