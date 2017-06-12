Harrison library brimming with holiday season

Movers & Shakers

Mondays, Dec.11 and 18,

10:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. You and your child will shake it together! Sing, dance and enjoy music, movement and fun! For children ages 1-4 and their caregivers.

Family Storytime

Wednesdays, Dec.13, 20 and 27. 10:30 a.m. Enjoy books, songs, activities and more, while building early literacy skills. For children and their caregivers.

KinderBridge

Wednesdays, Dec. 6, 13, 20, 27. 1 p.m. Get ready for kindergarten with stories, songs, and hands-on activities. Recommended for ages 4-6. No registration required.

Mother Goose on the Loose

Saturday, Dec. 9. 10:30 a.m. Our youngest wiggleworms are invited to try out our sensory stations the second Saturday of each month! We may get a little messy, but we’ll always have a lot of opportunity to Talk, Sing and Play with our little ones to support our Early Literacy skills. For babies and toddlers and their caregivers. No registration required.

Gingerbread House Family Fun Night

Wednesday, Dec.13, 6:30 p.m. Join us to hear a gingerbread story and make a gingerbread house. Ages 12 and under with caregiver. Registration required.

Tales to Tails

Saturday, Dec. 30. 10 a.m. Practice reading to Peaches, our certified therapy dog. Call the branch at 513-369-4442 to sign up for a 10 minute session with Peaches. For ages 5-12.