Harrison choir hosts holiday concert

Harrison VOCE invites you to celebrate the holiday season at their annual holiday concert Dec. 9.

The choir will be performing at 7 p.m. in Martin Marietta Theater at Harrison High School activity center.

A Naughty & Nice Christmas is a light-hearted concert with a combination of traditional, contemporary, and historical pieces.

The audience will laugh out loud, meet some very special guests, and enjoy the spirit of Christmas.

Harrison VOCE is a volunteer, non-profit organization. VOCE, pronounced VOE-CHAY, has double meaning – Italian for voice and an acronym for Voices of Choral Excellence.

Founded in 2013 by Karen Schweinfest and 40 inaugural members, VOCE brings joy and musical education to Harrison and the surrounding communities through choral music.

For additional information about Harrison VOCE, including how to join, visit www.HarrisonVoce.org or Find us on Facebook @harrisoncommunitysingers. Tickets can be purchased online or at FCN BANK and Village Pharmacy for $10.