Gold Star, Kemba accepting coats for St. Vincent de Paul

Gold Star Chili in Whitewater Township and Harrison and Kemba Credit Union in Harrison are accepting coats for the St. Vincent de Paul coat drive.

New and gently used winter coats are needed as the society strives to provide 3,000 folks throughout the Tri-State with coats. Children’s and adult sizes XL and larger are particularly needed. The drive runs through Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The first distribution will occur Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave., in Price Hill.

St. Vincent de Paul - Cincinnati and St. Vincent de Paul will hold additional distributions Saturday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Jan. 6.

“No parent wants to face the day that they cannot keep their growing children warm, but that is a reality for many families every winter in Cincinnati,” said Mike Dunn, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul - Cincinnati.

“For some families, having clean warm coats is not financially possible. We are grateful to our partners and the many local businesses that are collecting winter coats to help us meet this critical need.”

Besides donating coats or making financial contributions, you can get involved by volunteering to help sort, hang or distribute coats. To learn more about helping, call 513-421-4073, or visit SVDPcincinnati.org.

To learn how to receive a coat, call 513-421-0602 or visit SVDPcincinnati.org.

For a complete list of participating drop off locations, go to SVDPcincinnati.org, WLWT.com, or Warm98.com.

St. Vincent de Paul has been helping Greater Cincinnati and Hamilton County residents with necessities for 147 years.