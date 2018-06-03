Foundation awards $20,000 to Great Parks Forever

The Charles H. Dater Foundation recently awarded $20,000 to Great Parks Forever, the philanthropic partner of Great Parks of Hamilton County. The grant supports Great Parks efforts to provide high-quality nature education programs to students in pre-K through 12th grade.

Great Parks is an invaluable resource for local schools, working closely with teachers to create hands-on, informative programs that align with curriculum standards and engage students in active learning experiences.

A middle school teacher described her students’ field trip by saying, “Our nature hike was great. It gave the children much needed time in nature, learning about their environment. They learned about various animal tracks, found eggs, and observed birds. They felt firsthand the need to respect nature.”

Teachers, program coordinators, and parents can learn more about Great Parks nature education programs by visiting greatparks.org.

