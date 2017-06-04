Making the Grade

The University of Indianapolis has published a list of students who reside in Harrison and who made the most recent Dean’s List or Honor Roll.

Michelle Fohl

Danielle Power

The online database can be found at: http://news. uindy.edu/honors.

The database includes a listing of the student’s name along with hometown and degrees earned. The list also can be sorted by zip code to generate results representing your community.

Students named to the Dean’s List have completed at least 12 hours during a semester and earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher. Honor Roll students have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours and earned a grade point average of at least 3.4 but less than 3.