Who remembers when Larry Smith led the parade?

It was 47 years ago that Larry Smith and his puppets led the Harrison Christmas parade.

Here is a little history you may enjoy about the local puppeteer.

Larry Smith (June 23, 1938 – Feb. 19, 2018) was a puppeteer and producer of children's programming in the Cincinnati area since 1957.

His most notable work was a popular afternoon puppet/cartoon show airing on WXIX Television.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Harrison%20PressID505/