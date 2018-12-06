Who remembers when Larry Smith led the parade?
Thu, 12/06/2018 - 7:12am
47 years ago, Dec. 2, 1971
It was 47 years ago that Larry Smith and his puppets led the Harrison Christmas parade.
Here is a little history you may enjoy about the local puppeteer.
Larry Smith (June 23, 1938 – Feb. 19, 2018) was a puppeteer and producer of children's programming in the Cincinnati area since 1957.
His most notable work was a popular afternoon puppet/cartoon show airing on WXIX Television.
