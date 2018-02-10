Spooktacular events

Highway 50 Fright Field

Open Fridays & Saturdays in October from

8 pm to 12 Midnight (weather-permitting). October 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, & 27th.

Highway 50 Fright Field is coming back with a vengeance for the 2018 season, and it is like no other. This haunted adventure is located on an actual 1830’s farm near a real Indian archaeological site. You will travel thru the cornfield, down a haunted trail, into a haunted woods, and then back into another part of the haunted field! Be ready for an entertaining, wild experience. You’ll run into live haunts all along the way...we hope you survive the journey!

An additional night-time corn MAZE is back again this year...walk through the darkness winding through the avenues of corn and try to FIND your way OUT!

​Also...---OPERATION TERMINATION ZOMBIE PAINTBALL!!! Visitors will take the adventure into their own hands as they shoot at zombies from all walks of life and death. May you be successful at your mission against the undead.

The haunted adventure is so easy to reach on Highway 50 west of Cincinnati, Ohio, near the Indiana/Ohio border. Please visit www.highway50frightfield.com or call 513-353-0284 for more information.

Lobenstein Pumpkin festival

It’s hard to believe but the Lobenstein Farms Pumpkin Festival is marking its 30th year this October.

Mark your calendar for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 6-7; 13-14, and 20-21.

Make it a day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. if you like. Pick your own pumpkin from the 3-acre field, and enjoy the wagon rides, pet a farm animal, take on the corn maze, the hay maze, and more.

Admission and parking are free.

Lobenstein’s is located off Interstate 74. Take the St. Leon exit, and follow the signs to Post 464 Road.

Main Street Aurora’s Witches Ball

Warlocks welcome. Saturday, October 20 7:00 p.m. -11:00 p.m. at Great Crescent Brewery, 315 Importing Street. Costumes are encouraged. The fun-filled evening includes dinner, games, and a performance from Steve Brooks & the Bootleggers. Reservations required, $20.00 per person to attend. Proceeds Benefit the 2019 Aurora Bicentennial Events. Call 812-926-1100 for more information.

Aurora Fire Rescue’s Lost Soul Asylum

Friday & Saturday Nights, October 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, & 27 from 7:30 p.m. -10:30 p.m. (or later). Admission is $8.00. Located at 5950 Dutch Hollow Road, Aurora.

Enter if you dare!

On Friday, October 26 from 7:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m. children will be admitted for $5.00. The lights will be left on and the house will be scare free. Treats provided!

Boo Bash Senior Dance

Main Street Aurora will present Boo Bash Senior Dance on Main from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at 228 Second St., Aurora. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost is $5.

Ghouls’ Night Out Bingo

Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Harrison Branch Library, 10398 New Haven Road, Harrison, from 6:30p.m.-7:30 p.m. Join us for a spooky night of Halloween-inspired bingo for a chance to win prizes! Ages 12 and under with a caregiver. No registration required. Harrison Branch Library, call 513-369-4442; or Harrison@CincinnatiLibrary.org

Harvest Dinner

The 15th Annual Harvest Dinner will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at St. Charles Catholic Church, Milan. Mass will be at 5 p.m. Proceeds will be used to help pay for facility improvements for the church, hall and rectory. Roast pork dinner with desserts. Super raffle, homemade quilts, cash prizes, country store, free apple cider and more. Carry-out available. Cost is $10 adults age 13 and over, $5 kids ages 5 to 12, free for kids 4 and under.

Monster Mash Dash

The 4th annual Monster Mash Dash Saturday, Oct. 20, will be held at Ivy Tech Community College Lawrenceburg Riverfront Campus. Registration and kids activities start at 7:30 a.m. The run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at the clock tower. Free kids run at 10 a.m. Cost $20 if postmarked by Oct. 1, and $25 after. Cost is $15 for Ivy Tech students. Register at https://connect.ivytech.edu/monster-mash-dash-5k. For more information call 1-812-537-4010, ext. 5248. Proceeds benefit a student emergency scholarship.

Madison Ghost Walk

October 20, 26, and 27, from 7:00 p.m. -8:30 p.m.

Lanier Mansion State Historic Site will conduct ghost walks beginning at 7 p.m. that will start at the Lanier/Madison Visitor Center. The first stop on the walk will be the Lanier Mansion itself. A costumed guide will recount some of the ghost stories related to Lanier as the guests walk throughout the home, including its eerie basement. Then, the group will take to the streets of downtown Madison and stop outside several locations that are rumored to be haunted.

The number of tickets for each group is limited so tickets must be purchased in advance at the Lanier Mansion gift shop, 601 West 1st Street, Madison, Indiana or by calling 812.265.3526 $15 adults, $7 children

Pumpkin Festival

Weber Family Pumpkin Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 20, and Sunday, Oct. 21, in Harrison. This event began as the Minges Pumpkin Festival in 1984. Over the years, it transformed from a small backyard gathering into an event that brings together thousands of people from all over the region to celebrate the fall season. In 2015, the festival relocated to a neighboring family farm. With the guidance and support of the Minges family, the transition took place and a tradition that began over three decades ago continues just a few minutes away.

The event, which always takes place the third full weekend in October, features live music, more than 150 arts and crafts exhibitors, food, live demonstrations, and many activities for the kids. The ultimate mission of this festival is to showcase different elements of the farm and encourage people to develop a connection with agriculture while bringing together the surrounding community to celebrate the fall season in a family friendly atmosphere.

Nights on Tour

Allows guests to experience Fear Factory without the scare. It is a great family fun way to explore our 30,000 sq. ft. haunted factory. Actors are present but will not jump or scare guests. Tour guides are available upon request.

Sunday, Oct. 21; 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Fear Factory Haunted Tour

Once home to the Batesville Coffin Company, the reconfigured building will frighten and terrify you. It is meant to scare you on every level of fear. Darkness prevails throughout, loud noises will startle and strobe lights will disorient you. You may experience panic, fear and worry.

Fridays and Saturdays in October 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Visit fearfactorybatesville.com for more information.

Fear Factory Escape Room

For anyone who enjoys solving puzzles and collaboration, the escape rooms provide clues to solving the puzzle. Good communication skills, teamwork and problem solving are required. Maximum team is five with an approximate 3-5 minute time allotment.

Fridays and Saturdays in October 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Visit fearfactorybatesville.com for more information.

What really happened?

Bricca Family Murders - Cincinnati’s Most Notorious Cold Case

Wednesday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Join author JT Townsend and go behind the scenes of the Bricca investigation with information from the case file never before made public. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Registration required. Harrison Branch Library, 10398 New Haven Road Harrison, OH 45030. Call 1-513-369-4442; or Harrison@CincinnatiLibrary.org.

Aurora Ghost Walk

Tour the streets of Aurora after dark with historian Jim Waldon and learn of the unseen inhabitants of the town starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. The tour includes a low-light tour of Hillforest and refreshments. Call 812-926-1100 for reservations. Cost $10. Sponsored by Aurora Main Street.

Mystery at the Mansion Dinner Theater

Enjoy a fun filled evening of mystery and intrigue featuring The Rivertown Players starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 27, at Hillforest Victorian House Museum, Aurora. A three-course dinner is included in the price of the event. Reservations required at www.hillforest.org . Cost: Hillforest members $40, non-members $45.

Wag-O-Ween

Saturday, Oct. 27, at PAWS Humane Center from 11 a.m-3 p.m. Food, games, shopping, contests, candy, treat-or-treating, and much more. Looking for more vendors, if interested contact Tammy at 1-812-577-0829 or 1-812-290-9023. PAWS is located at 200 Charles A Liddle Drive in the Lawrenceburg Industrial Park.

Library Spooktacular

Saturday, Oct. 27, from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Enter if you dare! Tour the Harrison Branch Library haunted chamber or explore our spooky stations at this after hours event at 10398 New Haven Road, Harrison. Come in costume for some spine-tingling fun! Ages 6-12 with an adult, registration required. Call 513-369-4442; or Harrison@CincinnatiLibrary.org

13 Rooms of Doom at Elsen’s Little Farm on the River RV Resort

Friday & Saturdays through October 27; 1343 E. Bellview Lane, Rising Sun 7:30-10:30 p.m. $8 adults/$5 youths 12 & under.

(812) 438-4500

Spooked in Harrison

Spooktatcular, Harrison Recreation Center, George Street

Sunday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hay rides, free games, goodie bags (first 500 kids), and more! Costume parade begins at 5 p.m. Bring your camera

Aurora parade

Every year the Aurora Lions put on a Halloween Parade and Costume Contest for city residents. “Why do they do this?”, you may ask. The answer is, simply for the fun of it. The Aurora Lions Halloween Parade and Costume Contest has been enjoyed by hundreds of local kids of all ages throughout the years. Participants march down Second Street in Aurora towards the Lions’ Building, where they compete for prizes and receive candy, all of which are compliments of the Aurora Lions Club. Don’t miss this year’s event scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. Parade forms at US Bank.

Trick or Treat Family Storytime

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Bring the entire family to enjoy books, songs, and activities, while building literacy skills. Wear your costume and we’ll trick or treat through the library after our stories! No registration required. Harrison Branch Library, 10398 New Haven Road

Harrison, OH 45030. Call 1-513-369-4442; or Harrison@CincinnatiLibrary.org.

Rising Sun’s Halloween Parade and Costume Contest

Line-up on Main Street near Main Street Office, Downtown on Wednesday, Oct. 31. Parade begins at 5 p.m. sharp, Trick-or-Treat from 6-8 p.m.

Sponsored by Rising Sun Main Street & City of Rising Sun

(812) 438-2750

Halloween House at Ohio County Tourism Visitors Center

Featuring Headless Horseman & Companion roaming Rising Sun!

Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.; 100 S. Walnut Street, Downtown Rising Sun Bring a camera!

Sponsored by Rising Sun/Ohio County Tourism

(812) 438-4933

Paint a Pumpkin

Pumpkin Painting Party at The Framery, 84 E. High St., Lawrenceburg from 10:30 am-noon Saturday, Oct. 20 Grab a friend, reserve your

pumpkin and join in the fall fun! Open to artists ages 2 and up. $17.50 per person; includes pumpkins and paints. Call the Framery at 1-812-537-4319 to reserve your spot .